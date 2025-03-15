Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 30,043 Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 93.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $6,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the third quarter worth $210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 344,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 121.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 20.3% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $803,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,732,740.53. This represents a 9.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 2,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.81, for a total transaction of $210,941.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,226.89. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,048 shares of company stock worth $1,513,656 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $98.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.54. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.00 and a 1 year high of $114.82.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.42%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.