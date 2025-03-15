Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIO. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 109 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $255.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 6.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $311.97 and its 200 day moving average is $327.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $244.00 and a one year high of $387.99.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.04. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.90% and a negative net margin of 71.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $481.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $395.20.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

