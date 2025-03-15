Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of DaVita by 12.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of DaVita by 1.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 126,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of DaVita by 27.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 313,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,395,000 after purchasing an additional 67,250 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of DaVita by 39.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of DaVita by 25.6% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DaVita from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $184.00 price target on shares of DaVita in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.33.

NYSE DVA opened at $143.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.92 and a 200 day moving average of $157.60. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.64 and a 1 year high of $179.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.10. DaVita had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 115.48%. Research analysts forecast that DaVita Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

