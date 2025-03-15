Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $81.07 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 169.07%.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

