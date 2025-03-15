Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,049 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,765 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bay Rivers Group lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

M/I Homes Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MHO opened at $117.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.07. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.92 and a 1 year high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 7.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 20.20%. On average, research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

MHO has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.