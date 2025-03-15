Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,633 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,217 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,633 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 780,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,720,000 after purchasing an additional 263,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,791,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,326,000 after purchasing an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,032.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 127,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,667 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 219,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,760 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,048 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,770,000 after purchasing an additional 70,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $175.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $196.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Increases Dividend

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 21.55%. Analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JKHY. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $155.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.80.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

