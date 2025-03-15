Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 50,553 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50,553 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $7,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,685,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 3rd quarter worth about $714,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Flowserve by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 244,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 29,979 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Flowserve by 130.3% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 109,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 61,710 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve during the 4th quarter worth about $800,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Flowserve stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $43.66 and a 1 year high of $65.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.20.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.08%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FLS. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Flowserve from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

