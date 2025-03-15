Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 79,254 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,569 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 79,254 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $8,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2,033.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 64 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $503.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CFO Reddy Sandeep sold 1,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.20, for a total value of $477,326.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,499.20. This trade represents a 11.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 2,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.28, for a total value of $917,933.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,699 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,359.72. This trade represents a 26.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $3,762,052 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DPZ opened at $425.58 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $396.06 and a 52-week high of $542.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $450.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $437.92. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.93 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.70%.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

