Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,662 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Stock Up 2.1 %

L stock opened at $86.56 on Friday. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.91 and a fifty-two week high of $88.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Loews Dividend Announcement

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 8.08%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.91%.

Insider Activity at Loews

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Tisch sold 3,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.89, for a total transaction of $320,710.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 7,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $635,408.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,568,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,276,910.85. The trade was a 0.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,860 shares of company stock valued at $13,486,463. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Loews from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

