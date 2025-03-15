Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 75.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 199,309 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $5,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Popular by 4.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,749 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Popular by 19.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Popular during the third quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Popular by 284.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 72,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 53,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Popular alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BPOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Popular from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Popular from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Popular from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Popular from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Popular Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.54. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.77. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $106.81.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.47. Popular had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 11.89%. On average, analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Popular Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Popular’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $1,040,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,418,721.32. The trade was a 23.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gilberto Monzon sold 9,600 shares of Popular stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.57, for a total transaction of $984,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,017,666.90. The trade was a 19.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Popular Company Profile

(Free Report)

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.