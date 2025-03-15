VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) Short Interest Down 76.9% in February

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 76.9% from the February 13th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CSF stock opened at $51.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.33. The company has a market cap of $38.45 million, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 0.70. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $60.63.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0974 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

About VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,261,000.

