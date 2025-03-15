Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VIGL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Friday, January 24th. William Blair started coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.25.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.08). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vigil Neuroscience
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIGL. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 19,436 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 14,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Rubrik Stock’s V-Bottom Reversal Signals a Major Rally Ahead
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- How Super Micro Computer Stock Is Defying the Market Sell-Off
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- AppLovin vs. HPE: Which Tech Stock Can Bounce Back Faster?
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.