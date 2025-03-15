Vista Finance LLC Sells 89 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Vista Finance LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 89 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Vista Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Vista Finance LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,634,000. Puff Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,312,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the last quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Highland Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,971 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.1 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $197.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total transaction of $4,178,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

