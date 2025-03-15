Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 109.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down previously from $6.25) on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.49.

Shares of SEAT stock opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.02. Vivid Seats has a 1 year low of $2.51 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vivid Seats by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vivid Seats by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 741,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Vivid Seats by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 96,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. 39.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

