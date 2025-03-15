VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Citigroup

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $16.10 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on VNET. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VNET Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $3.10 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on VNET Group from $6.40 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded VNET Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, VNET Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.98.

VNET Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $11.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.06.

VNET Group (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $307.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.88 million. VNET Group had a negative net margin of 28.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VNET Group will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VNET Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VNET Group by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 283,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 135,467 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,911,000. Triata Capital Ltd bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,377,000. Finally, Sig Brokerage LP bought a new position in VNET Group during the fourth quarter worth $270,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About VNET Group

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; and VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

