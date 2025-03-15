Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 207.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Voya Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:VOYA opened at $66.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.10 and a twelve month high of $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $70.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.55.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

