Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Warby Parker by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Warby Parker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $241,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WRBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Warby Parker from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Warby Parker from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised Warby Parker to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other Warby Parker news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 11,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $274,807.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 204,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,815,179.04. This trade represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 93,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $2,356,165.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,399.16. This trade represents a 88.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 539,651 shares of company stock valued at $13,617,652. 26.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Warby Parker Price Performance

Warby Parker stock opened at $20.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.12. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $28.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -75.90 and a beta of 1.91.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

