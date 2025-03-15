Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,991 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $8,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of W. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the third quarter worth about $78,652,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Wayfair by 5,699.8% during the third quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,235,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,896 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Wayfair by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,179,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,887,000 after acquiring an additional 740,641 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its position in Wayfair by 100.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,180,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Wayfair by 35.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 974,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wayfair

In related news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $52,625.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,701,163.50. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 8,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.91, for a total value of $370,462.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 96,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,374.87. This trade represents a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 134,228 shares of company stock worth $6,235,818. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on W. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on W

Wayfair Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE W opened at $31.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 3.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $76.18.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wayfair Profile

(Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding W? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.