Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Truist Financial

Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Waystar from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Waystar from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Waystar from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Get Waystar alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WAY

Waystar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WAY opened at $36.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.52. Waystar has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $48.11.

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $244.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.29 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Waystar will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waystar news, insider T. Craig Bridge sold 182,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $7,709,825.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 519,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,903,584.70. This trade represents a 26.03 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 7,517,168 shares of Waystar stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $300,686,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,692,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,691,440. This represents a 20.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,356,171 shares of company stock worth $526,733,651.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 4th quarter worth $92,000.

Waystar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.