Wedbush Cuts RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL) Price Target to $5.00

RumbleOn (NASDAQ:RMBL – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Wedbush from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for RumbleOn’s FY2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RMBL. B. Riley lowered RumbleOn from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on RumbleOn from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of RumbleOn in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RumbleOn in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in RumbleOn by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in RumbleOn during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of RumbleOn by 278.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of RumbleOn by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,036 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RumbleOn, Inc primarily operates as a powersports retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Vehicle Transportation Services. The Powersports segment provides new and pre-owned motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, utility terrain or side-by-side vehicles, personal watercraft, snowmobiles, and other powersports products.
