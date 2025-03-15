Wedbush Cuts Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Price Target to $13.00

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $24.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

VIGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vigil Neuroscience currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIGL

Vigil Neuroscience Price Performance

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $82.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.82. Vigil Neuroscience has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.79.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.08). Research analysts expect that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 488,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 344,614 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 69,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 136,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustees of Columbia University in the City of New York acquired a new position in Vigil Neuroscience during the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

About Vigil Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.