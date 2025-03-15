Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Stock

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TRML. Lifesci Capital assumed coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Tourmaline Bio from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Tourmaline Bio in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.14.

Tourmaline Bio Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRML opened at $18.80 on Friday. Tourmaline Bio has a 1-year low of $11.87 and a 1-year high of $45.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The company has a market capitalization of $482.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.35.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Tourmaline Bio will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tourmaline Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Tourmaline Bio by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 161,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Velan Capital Investment Management LP lifted its stake in Tourmaline Bio by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Velan Capital Investment Management LP now owns 423,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after buying an additional 92,605 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Stempoint Capital LP grew its position in shares of Tourmaline Bio by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Stempoint Capital LP now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 70,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tourmaline Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

About Tourmaline Bio

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

