Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Westrock Coffee (NASDAQ:WEST – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Westrock Coffee in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEST opened at $6.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.46 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.39. Westrock Coffee has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $10.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westrock Coffee by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 22,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westrock Coffee by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.08% of the company’s stock.

Westrock Coffee Company, LLC operates as an integrated coffee, tea, flavors, extracts, and ingredients solutions provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beverage Solutions, and Sustainable Sourcing & Traceability (SS&T). The Beverage Solutions segment provides various packaging, including branded and private label coffee in bags, fractional packs, and single serve cups, as well as extract solutions for applications in cold brew and ready-to-drink offerings.

