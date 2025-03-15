What is Wedbush’s Forecast for Telos Q1 Earnings?

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Telos in a report issued on Monday, March 10th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Telos’ current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Telos’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS.

Get Telos alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Telos from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.13.

Telos Stock Performance

Shares of Telos stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $193.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03.

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.55 million. Telos had a negative return on equity of 28.19% and a negative net margin of 40.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Telos

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Wealth Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Telos in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Telos by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Telos by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,569,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,469,000 after buying an additional 3,296,586 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Telos by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 855,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Telos by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Telos Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.