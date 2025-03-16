1,008,199 Shares in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,008,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,659,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 1.66% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 537.2% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 477,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,156,000 after buying an additional 402,670 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTR opened at $25.51 on Friday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $25.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.47.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

