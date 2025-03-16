114,299 Shares in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 114,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,263,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Camden Property Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,118,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,693,000 after purchasing an additional 36,528 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,400,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $510,674,000 after acquiring an additional 277,117 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,297,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $407,324,000 after acquiring an additional 416,701 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,739,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,394,000 after acquiring an additional 20,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 86.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,974,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,952,000 after purchasing an additional 918,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CPT opened at $118.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $94.75 and a 12-month high of $127.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

Camden Property Trust ( NYSE:CPT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 3.35%. As a group, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, CFO Alexander J. Jessett sold 13,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $1,496,171.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 124,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,226,167. This represents a 9.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $29,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,646.38. This trade represents a 2.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $2,912,212. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Camden Property Trust Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

