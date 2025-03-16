123,604 Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 123,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,170,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Angela A. Korch bought 185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $160.00 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,960. This represents a 6.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MTN has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $152.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.56.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTN opened at $159.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.25 and a 200 day moving average of $175.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.63. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $151.99 and a one year high of $233.57.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 130.21%.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

