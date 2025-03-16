139,666 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 139,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,941,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.21% of AptarGroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 312.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 328.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 310.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

ATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

ATR opened at $146.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $135.96 and a 12 month high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

