150,893 Shares in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 150,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,659,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 245.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 43.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 46.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Utilities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $170.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.80. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $135.67 and a 52-week high of $180.04.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

