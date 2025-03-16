17,771 Shares in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM) Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:TAFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAFM. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $827,000. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,140,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $317,000. Americana Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 102,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000.

NYSEARCA TAFM opened at $25.27 on Friday. AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $25.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.50.

The AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds from the US. The fund seeks to maintain an effective duration of 4 to 7 years TAFM was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

