1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Short Interest Update

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, an increase of 123.5% from the February 13th total of 9,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BCOW opened at $9.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.52 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCOW. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 7,028 shares during the period. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its stake in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 113,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, certificate of deposits, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; mortgages; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, and recreational vehicle loans.

