196,681 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Bought by Amundi

Amundi acquired a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 196,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,985,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 1,356.4% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,517,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,255,000 after buying an additional 1,413,557 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Cinemark by 1,532.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 650,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 610,398 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,989,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,629,000 after purchasing an additional 241,600 shares during the period. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, Pinnbrook Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth $4,937,000.

CNK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cinemark from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Cinemark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.70.

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $24.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.56. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $814.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.18 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 65.83% and a net margin of 10.16%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

In other news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 9,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $246,213.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,980,178. This represents a 5.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

