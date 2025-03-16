2,626,702 Shares in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,626,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $25,348,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. James Hambro & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 11,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSLV opened at $11.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.49. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $11.77.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

