26,996 Shares in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,097,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,388 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 336.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. 72.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PIPR opened at $254.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.56. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52 week low of $183.58 and a 52 week high of $351.80.

Piper Sandler Companies Dividend Announcement

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $4.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.81. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piper Sandler Companies will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 25.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PIPR. StockNews.com downgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $321.00 to $286.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

