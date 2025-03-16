273,424 Shares in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 273,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,961,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.13% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 37,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 28,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 8,929 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

Shares of DWAS stock opened at $79.22 on Friday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $104.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.46. The firm has a market cap of $695.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.14.

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.0731 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (DWAS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright SmallCap Tech Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of 200 small-cap securities with the best relative strength indicators, these indicators are determined by Dorsey Wright’s proprietary methodology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.