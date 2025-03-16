298,735 Shares in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 298,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,184,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 209.7% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $73.47 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.35. The company has a market cap of $650.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.5157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

