299,735 Shares in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 299,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,749,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.81% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTF. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 143.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Evergreen Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, DMC Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ PTF opened at $61.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.75. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $80.92. The firm has a market cap of $487.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

