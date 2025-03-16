3,196 Shares in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 430,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 24,874 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the third quarter worth $187,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 118,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,874 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 934,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,769,000 after buying an additional 242,500 shares during the last quarter. 25.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.34.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

