384,036 Shares in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 384,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,059,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 44.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,140,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,917,000 after buying an additional 352,863 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,955 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 289.9% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 517.7% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 136,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 114,179 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.10.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN opened at $59.87 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $66.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.35. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.57%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.