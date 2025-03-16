438,358 Shares in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 438,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,229,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 591.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $60,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the third quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000.

BATS JMST opened at $50.82 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.53 and a 1 year high of $50.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1277 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

