438,700 Shares in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 438,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,830,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned 0.76% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNR. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 125.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $53.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.49 and a 200-day moving average of $53.94. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a one year low of $48.54 and a one year high of $60.64.

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

