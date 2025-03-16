529,957 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 529,957 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,878,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in BHP Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,271,000 after buying an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BHP Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after buying an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Up 1.6 %

BHP Group stock opened at $49.44 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $48.06 and a twelve month high of $63.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.70. The company has a market capitalization of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.77%.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

