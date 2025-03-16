58,334 Shares in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 58,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 135,927.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,740,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $736,819,000 after buying an additional 3,738,018 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,130,279 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $419,601,000 after buying an additional 41,421 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,808,002 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $330,231,000 after buying an additional 47,221 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 552,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after purchasing an additional 37,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 21.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,745 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $95,086,000 after purchasing an additional 85,759 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $715,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,013 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,112.50. This trade represents a 18.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,435.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,302,271.39. This trade represents a 3.42 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $171.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,141.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.79 and a 1-year high of $274.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.59.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.63 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on CRL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.36.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

