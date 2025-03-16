61,265 Shares in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Acquired by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 61,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,826,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 832 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 17.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 1.3 %

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $172.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.78. Thomson Reuters Co. has a twelve month low of $149.50 and a twelve month high of $180.42.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 14.62%. On average, research analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 48.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $165.00 to $174.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $168.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.56.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

