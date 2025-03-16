62,776 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Lake Street Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 54.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on EOSE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Roth Mkm cut Eos Energy Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered Eos Energy Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.13.

Eos Energy Enterprises Trading Up 4.6 %

Shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $935.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.15.

Eos Energy Enterprises Profile

(Free Report)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.