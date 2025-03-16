8,769 Shares in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,769 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 836,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,552,000 after purchasing an additional 349,339 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Hanmi Financial by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 879,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,368,000 after acquiring an additional 182,164 shares in the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 20.6% during the third quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 571,053 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,622,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 489,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after purchasing an additional 41,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 74.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 28,561 shares in the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $21.85 on Friday. Hanmi Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.30 and a 200 day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.87.

Hanmi Financial ( NASDAQ:HAFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanmi Financial Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.68%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.75.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

