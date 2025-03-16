89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ETNB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of 89bio in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.56.

Get 89bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on 89bio

89bio Stock Performance

Shares of ETNB opened at $8.47 on Friday. 89bio has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 11.66, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.44.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.42). On average, analysts expect that 89bio will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,714,285 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $49,999,993.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,554,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,100,291.25. The trade was a 41.29 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Mcwherter acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,250. The trade was a 50.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 89bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETNB. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in 89bio by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 51,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of 89bio by 1.2% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in 89bio by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 16,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.