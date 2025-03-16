96,237 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 96,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,118,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 445 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $49,613.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,808,544.59. The trade was a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $400,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,705,800. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Up 1.7 %

TER opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.60 and a 200-day moving average of $120.28. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.98 and a 52 week high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 19.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TER shares. UBS Group set a $130.00 price objective on Teradyne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Teradyne from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.44.

Get Our Latest Report on TER

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.