Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Stock Position Lifted by Amundi

Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) by 278.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 208,933 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.24% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $849,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 114,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $684,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR stock opened at $21.33 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $16.13 and a one year high of $26.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 118.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 444.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AKR. Truist Financial raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

