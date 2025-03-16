Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc decreased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,771 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 47.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,191 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $20,125,000 after purchasing an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 7,575.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Shares of AMG stock opened at $163.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.13 and a 12-month high of $199.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.29.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 25.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 EPS for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

